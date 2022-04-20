    Menu
    Man commits suicide after killing wife, 4 children in Udaipur

    April20/ 2022

    Udaipur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and four children in a fit of rage after a quarrel and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kherwara area of Udaipur district.

    The incident took place at Robiya Holifalan village on Thursday night where Ranjeet Meena (32) hit his wife Kokila (28) with a sharp-edged weapon after a verbal spat, police said.

    He also killed his sons Narendra (3) and Lokesh (5); and daughters Jasoda (8) and Guddi (nine months) with the same weapon.

    After this, he went outside home and hanged himself from a tree, Kherwara SHO Shayam Singh said.

    The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

    Primary investigation revealed that Ranjeet was a liquor addict and he used to quarrel with his wife often, he said. —PTI

