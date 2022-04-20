Man charged with murder of NZ police officer

Auckland: A man has been charged with the murder of a New Zealand police officer, who was shot dead during a routine traffic stop, it was reported on Saturday.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday following a manhunt and later charged with offences including murder, the BBC reported.

He is expected in court on Saturday.

The victim, 28-year-old Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, died earlier on Friday after he was shot in Massey, west Auckland following a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Another officer was also shot and a pedestrian was run over by the fleeing driver following the incident.

An investigation was continuing and police have not ruled out charging other people over the incident, said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Police in New Zealand do not normally carry guns, and it is rare for officers to be killed in the line of duty.

According to the police, the last incident was in May 2009, when a senior constable was shot at a house in Napier while carrying out a routine search warrant.

--IANS