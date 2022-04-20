Man Caught with over 42 kg of charas in HP's Kullu

Shimla: A man was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after the recovery of over 42 kg of charas from him on Thursday, police said.

This is the highest recovery of charas in Kullu district in the past 17 years, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said 42.05 kg of charas was recovered from a pickup driver, Leeladhar, of Rewalsar in Mandi district during a checking near the Fagu bridge by a team led by Head Constable Jagdish of the Banjar police station.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, he added.

