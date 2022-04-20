    Menu
    Man builds video game to propose to his girlfriend

    April20/ 2022


    How far would you go to propose to your girlfriend? A man taught himself video game development just to hear his girlfriend say "yes".

    Denis Wells, who shared a 15-minute video of the moment when he proposed to his partner Cheyenne, programmed a 2D video game that took him nine months to develop, Mashable notes.

    The 2D side-scroller game shows a pixel Cheyenne character navigating various worlds and times, and meeting people before her final conversation with the virtual Denis. It ends with - "Will you marry me?".

