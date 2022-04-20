Man booked in UP's Aligarh for celebrating wedding anniversary without permission, not following health norms

Aligarh: Aligarh police on Tuesday booked a man for celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with friends and relatives amid the COVID-19 lockdown, for not seeking requisite permission for the event and not following health norms.

According to the police, a man identified as Pavan Varshney was celebrating his anniversary without maintaining social distancing and did not even seek permission for the event.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media, the police have booked a man named Pavan Varshney for celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. No permission was sought for holding the event. Social distancing was also not maintained by people present on the occasion," Vishal Pandey, Circle Officer said.

"We have registered a case against 15 people and further action will be taken," he added.

In the video, people are seen participating in the celebration without wearing masks as they dance together outside a house.

The fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31. (ANI)