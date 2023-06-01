Man Booked In Kanpur Under Anti-Conversion Law For Duping Woman

Kanpur: Police in Kanpur have has booked a man under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law for marrying a Hindu woman, exploiting her sexually for two years and then forcing her to convert her religion.

Abdul Wahid, who allegedly posed as 'Mohan Lal', has also been booked under other sections of the IPC, including rape.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest him. According to reports, Wahid had introduced himself as Mohan Lal to the woman.

The woman, in the complaint, said she met the accused when she had gone to his auto-repair shop in Lal Bangla to get her scooty repaired.

"Abdul Wahid had introduced himself as Mohan Lal and tried to have a friendly conversation. We got acquainted and I started calling him every day. Later, at his behest, I divorced my husband. Mohan kept me and my minor daughter in a rented room in Ashrafabad, Jajmau," she said. She added that during this period, he physically abused her several times. "When I pressurised him for marriage, it came to fore that Mohan is a Muslim by birth." —IANS