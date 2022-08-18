Man booked for stalking, harassing student in Lucknow

Lucknow: A man has been booked for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing and thrashing a female student of a private university.

The victim has lodged a case with the Gautam Palli police station.

According to her, she had met the alleged accused, Mohammed Farhan of Martinpurwa locality in Gautam Palli police station area through one of their common acquaintances two years ago and they became friends.

Later, however, the girl came to know that Farhan had a few bad habits.

"I started distancing myself from him. This irked him and he started pressuring me to be with him. He started visiting the university where I study and even reached my hostel where he sexually harassed me. Out of fear I vacated the hostel room and began to live at a house on rent in the Malhaur locality to pursue my studies," she said.

She said Farhan found her address through some of his contacts and reached the room where he misbehaved with her.

"He committed the crime many times in the past, but I did not lodge an FIR due to the fear of being defamed in the society. He also talked to my parents and spoke foul about my character," she alleged.

Additional CP, Hazratganj, Akhilesh Singh said that the police have registered a case on the complaint of the survivor and started the investigation.

—IANS



