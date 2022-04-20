Man Bets Rs 5K, 5 Kg Almonds To Run From Baghpat To Ghazipur

Ghazipur: A 25-year old man from Sikhera village in UP's Baghpat bet Rs 5,100 and 5kg of almonds with his friends that he could run from his village and reach the farmers' movement at the Ghazipur border.

Monu Dagar told IANS :" I had a bet on 5kg of almonds and Rs 5,100 to run from my village to the Ghazipur border, where farmers' protest is going on. I have won the bet and will be meeting the farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait soon." Monu started from his village at 11 a.m. on Sunday and reached the border at 4 p.m. His health deteriorated due to the continuous running following which he is being treated at a medical camp in the border.

Monu's friend Akash who had accompanied him, told IANS: "Monu is a good runner so the villagers had a bet that anyone who runs from the village to the border will be rewarded." —ANI