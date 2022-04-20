Man Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 21-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Gopalpur village in Rasra area here on Sunday night, they said.

According to the complaint lodged in the case, the family members of the woman had called the victim, identified as Rakesh, to a nearby place for a meeting, said ASP Sanjay Yadav.

When Rakesh reached there, he was brutally beaten with sticks, the officer added.

Later in the night, the victim's family members reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Rakesh was then rushed to hospital but he succumbed to injuries before reaching the medical facility, Yadav said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the ASP added. —PTI