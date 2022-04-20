Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Kota

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three people, who later dumped the body in a drain, police said on Friday.The body was recovered from the drain near a factory in the industrial area under the Anantpura police station on Thursday morning.The dead has been identified as Raju Bairwa, a resident of Hariom Nagar in the city.Accusing him of theft, the accused had beaten the victim to death on Monday night.The accused, identified as Devendra Meghwal, an auto driver; Radheshyam, a labourer; and Shambhu Singh, a guard at a factory, had thrashed him with sticks and rods, resulting in his deaths, police said.Later, the body was dumped in a drain.One of the three accused, Devendra Meghwal, on Wednesday night told about the incident to his friend Rahul Choudhary, who informed police.Police have lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.Police teams are searching for the accused, said Inspector Pushpendra Jhanjhadiya.The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Friday morning, he added. —PTI