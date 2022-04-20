Man Beaten To Death In Dehradun; Two Arrested

Dehradun: A 30-year-old contractor was feared to have been beaten to death after he allegedly harassed a woman at a late night party in a restaurant here, the police said today.

Two men had been arrested in this connection, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. The men, identified as Gurpreet Singh and Ajeet Singh, alias Vicky, had been charged with murder under section 302 of the IPC.

The contractor, Samarth Goyal, had allegedly made "obscene remarks" about the woman who was among a group of revellers at the Pacific Blue restaurant late on Saturday night.

A scuffle broke out over this between Goyal and those attending the party, she added.

The police received a call at around 11.50 PM about a man lying unconscious outside the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the SSP said.

CCTV footage recovered from the spot confirmed that a drunken brawl between Goyal and the revellers had taken place, but was resolved after the intervention of a few people there. The arrests were made on the basis of the footage, she said. PTI