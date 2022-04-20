Man Beaten To Death In Amethi

Amethi: A 62-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over a land dispute in the Hariharpur village in Uttar Pradesh''s Amethi district.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dayaram said that severely injured Awadhesh Singh was taken to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Police said Singh had gone to a temple located close to his house when he was attacked.

Prima facie the man was killed over a land dispute and the attackers have been identified. The ASP said that the accused would be arrested soon.--IANS