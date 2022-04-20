Man awarded double death penalty for rape, murder of 7-year old Dalit girl in TN

Pudukottai (TN): A young man was on Tuesday awarded double death sentence by a court in the district for the rape and murder of a seven-year old Dalit girl last year.

Mahila Court judge R Sathya sentenced to death Samuel alias Raja under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Dalit girl and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping a child and trying to destroy evidence.

The entire trial process was completed in six months, officials said.

According to prosecution, the girl went missing from a village near Aranthangi in the district on June 30 last year.

After a complaint from her parents, police found her dead and post-mortem revealed she had been raped and murdered.

Police arrestedSamuel and registered cases under the the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act POCSO Act and the IPC, charging him with rape and muder of the girl.

Though he managed to escape while being taken for medical checkup, police nabbed him the next day. PTI