Man Attempts Immolation In Lucknow, Blames Padma Awardee

Lucknow: A man, who attempted to immolate himself on Thursday outside the Vidhan Sabha in the state capital, has accused Padma Shri awardee and mountaineer Arunima Sinha and her husband Gaurav Singh of plotting to eliminate him.

The man, Om Prakash, claimed that Arunima Sinha who is his wife''s sister, had planned a murderous attack on him.

Om Prakash, who tried to set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Sabha, was saved by the policemen on duty. He has been admitted to the Civil hospital with 30 per cent burn injuries. He told reporters that he had lodged a complaint with the Sarojini Nagar police but no action was taken. He later lodged his complaint on the Chief Minister''s portal after which the police filed a final report in the matter with a back date.

He said that Arunima Sinha had taken over an event management company in which he had 50 per cent share.

Om Prakash''s wife, who is Arunima''s sister, supported her husband''s claim. She said that her husband had been attacked twice.

Sportswoman Arunima Sinha is a mountain climber and is the world''s first female amputee to scale the Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Aconcagua (South America), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia) and Mount Vision. The was pushed from a running train by some robbers in 2011 and her left leg had to be amputated below the knee. --IANS



