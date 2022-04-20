Man Arrested With Three Kilogram Charas

Bageshwar: SOG and the Kotwali police in a joint operation have arrested a smuggler with three kilograms of charas. The police has sent the accused to jail after being produced in the court.

According to the police Baccham (Kapkot tehsil), resident Devender Singh son of Charan Singh, a resident of Bachham in Kapkot tehsil, was going to Haldwani. After seeing the police on the Balighat intersection, Devinder Singh tried evasive action, and tried to escape. After suspicion heightened, the police took him in custody and strict interrogation followed. Three kilograms of charas was recovered from his bag. The value of the recovered goods is estimated to be Rupees three lacs in the international market. The Superintendent of Police, Lokeshwar Singh while congratulating the team on the success, also advised all the police station and post in-charge that they should campaign against drug peddling in their respective areas. The police team included Akram Ahmed, Pankaj Joshi, Ramesh Gadia, Basant Pant, Mahendra Singh, Hemchandra Mathpal, Chandan Ram, Imdad Hussain, Bhopal Singh.

Haldwani : The Forest Department in a unique initiative is going to preserve the flora and fauna of religious and historical significance. Among them are the trees, under which Adi Guru Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda meditated. The ascetic tree under which Adi Shankaracharya meditated stands even today in Joshimath. Apart from this, the tree of Reetha, considered to be the identity of the Reetha Sahib, will also be preserved. The main purpose of preserving the world famous heritage present in Devbhumi Uttarakhand is to create awareness among the people about environmental protection.

Forest Training Center (FTI) in Haldwani often tried to save the vegetation that has reached the brink of extinction. Due to the large number of medicinal herbs in the state, there is also a special focus on these. According to Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the patron of the forest research centre, preserving these trees associated with faith is essential. Due to religious belief and history, the research centre is working on this. It is a struggle to extend this kind of vegetative heritage in the regions other than Uttarakhand. Their plants are being prepared in nursery using seeds and other methods.