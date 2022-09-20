Man Arrested With Knife, Sent To Jail

Dineshpur (The Hawk): A knife was recovered during the search by the police after catching a person walking in a suspicious condition on the way to Anand Kheda from the cremation ground under the police station area. According to the information, Parimal Sheel's son Prabhas Sheel, resident of Sunderpur of Dineshpur police station area, was roaming in suspicious condition on the way from Dineshpur cremation ground to Anand Kheda. Then the police team arrested the accused during the campaign being run for checking the vehicles. As soon as the accused saw the police, he tried to run away. Whom the police caught and searched, a knife was recovered from the accused. SHO Anil Upadhyay said that during the checking operation, the accused was arrested with a knife and sent to jail. He said that continuous action is being taken against criminals and drug addicts in the area.