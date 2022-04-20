Man Arrested On Charges Of Shooting Wife Dead

Muzaffarnagar: A man who allegedly shot injured himself after shooting his wife dead and claimed that they were attacked by robbers, has been arrested here, police said today.

Ankit, a resident of Antwada village in the district was arrested yesterday on the charges of murdering his wife Baby, they said .

On March 15, after the incident, Ankit said that robbers had opened fire on them, killing his wife and injuring him. However, during investigation, Ankit was found involved in his wife's murder case. On interrogation he confessed the crime and was arrested from the hospital where he was admitted after he had sustained self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody till April 4. In a separate incident, body of a farmer who had gone missing was found in fields at Amberpur village in the district yesterday. The farmer had allegedly gone missing after he went to irrigate his fields, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem and probe into the matter is on.