Erode (TN): A 32-year-old man has been arrested here for alleged links to militant organisation ISIS after being grilled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for more than 10 hours, police said.





The Erode North Police on Wednesday arrested Asif Muzabdin (32) for suspected association with the terrorist movement.









Based on inputs, the NIA raided a house at Manickampalayam Housing Unit, a suburb of Erode, on Tuesday night and detained Muzabdin and his friend Yasin (33) for interrogation.





The NIA personnel along with local police conducted the inquiry for more than 10 hours with the duo and the central agency verified the laptops, mobile phones and other documents seized from the house of Asif.





The agency found that Asif has close contacts with the ISIS network.





Based on a complaint lodged by the NIA, Erode North Police arrested Muzabdin after registering a case under Sections 121, 122 and 125 of the Indian Penal Code and 17, 18A, 20, 38 and 39 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to custody.





Local police are still questioning Yasin.









Recently, a food delivery executive from Assam was arrested in Bengaluru for alleged links with a terrorist outfit. —PTI