Man Arrested In Lucknow For Abusive Comments On Facebook

Police in Lucknow has arrested a man for making derogatory and abusive statements against the Central government, police, and other dignitaries during a Facebook Live session.The accused, Fahim Khan of Thakurganj, is a native of Jaunpur. He had been absconding after conducting the live session a few days ago.He was arrested from the city’s Langda Phatak area on Monday.According to the police, Fahim used abusive language against the government and citizens. He spoke foul against the police and tried to disturb communal harmony.Following a complaint, the police registered a case for making/publishing/circulating any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with the intent to create or promote feelings of enmity and hatred.Station House Officer (SHO), Manak Nagar, Subodh Kumar, said that “we sought help from cyber experts and located the accused”.According to the police, Fahim worked for a Qatar-based shipping company. He left the job and was staying in Lucknow for the past two months. —IANS