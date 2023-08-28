    Menu
    Crime

    Man arrested in Assam for killing father in drunken state

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    August28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Guwahati: A man was arrested in Assam's Kaliabor area for killing his father in a drunken state, police said on Monday.

    The incident took place in Anjukpani village on Sunday night and the accused was identified as Anwar Hussain.

    According to the police, Anwar killed his father, Kuddus Ali, by beating him to death with a tree branch.

    He also attacked his wife, his older brother, sister, and his sister-in-law, badly injuring each of them.

    The injured are currently being treated at the Nagaon Civil Hospital.

    Anwar will be produced before a court on Monday.

    Further investigation in the matter is underway.

    —IANS

    Categories :CrimeTags :crime news Family tragedy Assam Nagaon Civil Hospital treatment Domestic violence
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in