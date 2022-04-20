Man arrested for stitching private parts of wife in UP

Rampur: In a bizzare incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for stitching private parts of his wife with a copper wire over suspicion of her having an affair, police said on Monday.

The Rampur police have filed a case in the matter on the basis of a complaint by the woman.



"The woman told us that her husband beat her up and subjected her to inhumane act. We have registered an FIR and sent her for a medical examination. We have arrested the man and appropriate actions are being taken," a police official informed.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)