    Man arrested for stabbing business rival in J&K's Srinagar

    The Hawk
    June15/ 2023

    Srinagar: The J&K Police said on Thursday that they had arrested a person for stabbing his business rival in Srinagar city.

    Police said that Danish Malla, son of Ali Mohd Malla and a resident of Mehjoor Nagar, was nabbed for stabbing one person, Adil Amin, in the Rambagh area.

    "Motive of attack has been found as business rivalry over fruit selling business," said officials.

    FIR No. 51 under section 323, 341, 307 of IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station.

    The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

    Further details were awaited.—Inputs from Agencies

