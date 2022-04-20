Man Arrested For Spreading 'Communal Hatred' On Social Media

Mangaluru: A 25-year-old was arrested for allegedly sending provocative messages on social media groups on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the arrested was identified as Moideen Hameed (25), a resident of Pandeshwar in Mangaluru.

He was nabbed when he was allegedly sending provocative messages on social media regarding the December 19 violence that broke out in the city during anti-CAA protest.

Several people have been served notice for forwarding the provocative messages and arrest of Hameed was made on Monday evening.

A case has been registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in the city.

Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha in his tweet said that a dedicated team of cyber experts is monitoring local social media groups and will initiate action against anyone trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the region.

"Action against miscreants spreading communal hatred on social media underway. A dedicated team of cyber experts are keeping a hawk's eye on anyone fomenting communal disharmony anywhere on the internet," Harsha tweeted.

The cyber police have kept an eagle eye on those who post inflammatory posts or spread communal hatred in the society through social media.

The police have warned trouble mongers of strict action if they post any inflammatory posts on social media which may lead to violence.

On December 29, the cyber police issued notices to 6 people including an admin of a Facebook page.

UNI