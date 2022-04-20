Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 10-year-old Girl in Delhi

New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said Friday, adding the accused was arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8 pm when the girl was playing outside her home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim's family had come here from eastern Uttar Pradesh in search of work. Her parents are labourers and do not have a permanent residence here, Singh said.

The victim was referred to AIIMS, the police said, adding that her condition was stated to be stable.

The accused, Manickam, was arrested.

He is a resident of Khora town in Ghaziabad district, the police said.

Police said the accused was a school dropout and an alcoholic.