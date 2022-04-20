    Menu
    States & UTs

    Man arrested for robbery in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    April20/ 2022


    Muzaffarnagar: An accused in a robbery case was arrested in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday following a brief encounter with police personnel.

    The accused, identified as Johnny, alias Shubham, sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and was shifted to a hospital, SHO D K Tyagi said.

    Constable Israr was also injured in the encounter, he said.

    Police said Rs 1.30 lakh cash, a motorcycle and a firearm was seized from the accused.

    On July 21, armed men had stormed a medical agency in the area and looted Rs two lakh from the facility, the police added.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in