Man Arrested For Raping Minor In UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Bewar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the six-year-old girl had come to her maternal home one day back. She had accompanied other children to the farms on Monday when a 20-year-old youth of the village sexually assaulted her.

The family of the victim rushed her to the hospital from where she was taken to the district hospital due to critical condition. She was then referred to the Saifai Medical College.

A case has been registered into the matter after a written complaint by the family of the victim.

After arresting accused Sunny from the village itself, police sent him to jail. UNI