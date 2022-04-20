    Menu
    Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-K's Kishtwar

    April20/ 2022

    Jammu: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.


    The accused, Kamran Najjar, was arrested by a police team from near O M Mehta Road in Kishtwar town, a police spokesman said.


    He said a man lodged a complaint at Kishtwar police station on June 15, stating that his minor daughter was allegedly raped by Najjar.


    A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and investigation was set into motion, the spokesman said.


    Subsequently, a police team arrested the accused.

    —PTI

