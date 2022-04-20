Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Yr-Old Girl

Mahoba: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The father of the girl filed a compliant with the police that his daughter was abducted and raped about six months ago due to which she became pregnant by one Balendra Rajput (23), following which an FIR was lodged against the accused, Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday, he added.

The girl was five-six months pregnant at the time of the registration of the FIR, Patidar said.

She is presently living with her parents, he said.