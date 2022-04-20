Man Arrested For Raping 14-Yr-Old

Sonebhadra: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in the Myorpur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Srivastava here said that the father of the victim gave a written complaint in the Myorpur police station on Wednesday that her daughter was allegedly being raped by a man, living with his in-laws in the same village, since the past one year. The accused is a father of four children.

The incident came to light when the victim started complaining of stomach ache and upon being taken to a doctor, they came to know that she was pregnant.

The SP said that the victim later revealed that she was being raped since the past one year and when the accused came to know about the pregnancy, he also gave her medicines to abort the same.

Mr Srivastava said that based on the complaint of the victim's father, Ishwar Prasad, a resident of Chapki Babhni village, the accused was arrested and a case under rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections has been registered. Police is investigating the matter while the victim has been sent for a medical check-up. UNI