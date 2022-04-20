Man arrested for molesting niece escapes from police custody

New Delhi: A man, who was arrested for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old niece, escaped from police custody while he was being taken to Tihar jail,

officials said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the 10-year-old girl''s parents, the minor was molested by her uncle when she was alone in the house.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint and the 26-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday.

He was produced before a court in Tihar premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said.

When the accused was being taken to Tihar Central Jail No. 3, he pushed an assistant sub-inspector and managed to escape after overpowering him, the DCP said.

"We have registered a case against the accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Mayapuri police station in west Delhi. Our teams are also working to nab the accused," he said.

"A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain if there was any negligence on part of our staff and appropriate action will be taken accordingly," Mishra added. —PTI