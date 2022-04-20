Man arrested for making fake online payment

Ramgarh: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhands Ramgarh district for allegedly duping a shopkeeper by making fake online payment, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar told PTI that police arrested Ishan Kumar Giri from near a shopping complex in Chatti Bazaar in Ramgarh town.

Giri who was arrested on Sunday evening had allegedly duped a Ramgarh businessman by showing him screenshot of fake online payment, Kumar said.

Police said Giri had kept some old online payment screenshot in his mobile and after making purchase had shown the shopkeeper the screenshot of old payment as proof of successful payment.

—PTI