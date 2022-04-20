Man arrested for impersonating UP Assembly Speaker

Shahjahanpur (UP): A man has been arrested by the crime branch of Shahjahanpur police for allegedly impersonating Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit.

The man, Gaurav Mishra, made a phone call to Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, S. Anand, to seek favours.

The SP said that he received a call on his closed user group number on Friday, in which a person claiming to be the Speaker, asked him to meet a particular person and take a look into the latter's concerns.

On suspecting that the caller was not Dixit - as he apparently sounded too young - Anand put the phone number on surveillance. After initial probe, Gaurav Mishra was arrested from Powayan area of the district on Monday.

Anand said that Mishra, impersonating Dixit, had earlier called other officials too, and that police was looking into the matter.

—IANS