    Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold over Rs 49L

    Pankaj Sharma
    September4/ 2023
    New Delhi: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 819 grams of gold worth Rs 49.79 lakhs, concealed inside a mixer motor.

    A senior Customs official said that the accused arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai onboard an IndiGo flight and was intercepted based on profiling.

    During the checking of his luggage, officials seized the concealed gold under provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act.

    He was arrested as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

    Additional investigation into the matter is currently underway.

    —IANS

