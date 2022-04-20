Man arrested 37 years after he stole motorcycle

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Thirty-seven years after he committed a crime, Raghunath Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, wanted in connection with a case of motorcycle loot in 1983, was finally arrested on Thursday.

He carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that three persons were booked in the loot of a motorcycle from a bank manager in Managadhi in 1983.

Two of them had earlier been arrested and remanded to judicial custody and the motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

The third accused Raghunath Singh, however, was absconding.

A source close to the other two accused, reportedly informed the police about the presence of Singh in Mathura on Thursday after which he was arrested.—IANS