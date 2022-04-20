Man Allegedly Tied With Leash, Beaten By Wife's Relatives

Ghaziabad: A man was tied leash, dragged and beaten allegedly by the relatives of his wife. The incident took place on May 16, 2019.

Victim has lodged a complaint in police and orders have been given to register an FIR. Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "Sir this incident took place in 2019.

I had a court marriage with a girl in February 2018. These were relatives of my wife who attacked me brutally since they didn't approve our love marriage." CO Ghaziabad, Prabhat Kumar said, "As soon as the video came to our cognisance, we have given order to lodge an FIR after speaking to the victim.

All the aspects will be kept in mind for the investigation. Strict action will be taken against all the people who are seen in the video. Action will be taken against individuals who are responsible for delaying the registration of FIR."