Man Accused Of Attacking Police Booked Under NSA In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: District authorities in Muzaffarnagar have slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on an accused lodged in a jail in connection with an alleged attack on a police team by a mob in Khalapar locality here.

District Magistrate G S Priyadarshi said the accused, identified as Imran, was booked under the NSA last evening. He was among ten people arrested for allegedly attacking the police team in Khalapar on June 27 when it had gone there arrest three men in a cow slaughter case.

The irate mob opposed the arrest and freed the accused by pelting the police with stones. Four policemen were injured and a police vehicle was damaged in the violence. Police said Imran led the mob and cases were being registered against the others.