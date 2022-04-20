Man 'raped with a beer bottle' while passed out at Australia day party

Man, 19, allegedly raped with a beer bottle on Australia Day in Brisbane

A 19-year-old man has allegedly been raped with a beer bottle while unconscious and only learned of the assault when video emerged online. The victim had passed out drunk on Australia Day this year in Brisbane's north and discovered video footage of the alleged incident two days later on Facebook. Three men have been charged on Friday by Brisbane Inner-West District Child Protection detectives, Seven News report, and a fourth is expected to be charged on Friday night. The victim and the four men had reportedly all known one another since attending the same private school in Brisbane. One of the men, a 19-year-old university student, allegedly posted video of the assault on Facebook two days later and then again six weeks later, police allege. It's alleged the student then sent links the victim links to the video. The 19-year-old has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of distributing prohibited recordings and one count of distributing observations or recordings in breach of privacy. Seven News reported that detectives had raided the homes on Friday to seize computers, phones and bed sheets over the alleged Australia Day assault. Two more men, both aged 19, were then charged with one count of rape as a fourth, 21, is expected to be charged. They are due to face the Brisbane Magistrate's Court later in October. If you are an adult victim of cyberbullying, hacking, online harassment or threats you can report the incident to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN). If you are a child, or would like to report on behalf of a child, experiencing cyberbullying, hacking, online harassment or threats you can report the incident to the eSafety commissioner. If you are experiencing or have experienced sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT or 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Call 000 in an emergency. –RACHEL EDDIE, DAILY MAIL