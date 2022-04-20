Man 'forced wife to have sex with 2,700 men', French court told

A French man stands accused of forcing his wife to have sex with more than 2,700 men to make thousands of pounds a month. The 54-year-old husband, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly started his sordid business in 2011 and has since made almost �160,000 (�115,000) a court in Meaux heard on Thursday. Le Parisien newspaper reported that he listed his 46-year-old wife as a prostitute on four different websites and managed �customers� by text message and emails. When they visited the family home � up to three times a day - he allegedly took the couple�s five-year-old son and waited in the car. Emmanuel Dupic, the deputy prosecutor in the case, told the court that the man exerted �psychological power� over his wife and prevented her from refusing to �submit herself to the sexual demands of customers, who were sometimes extremely harsh�. The woman has not been charged with an offence and her husband has been remanded in custody until his next hearing in December. �Lizzie Dearden / The Independent