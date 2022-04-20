Mamta Kulkarni named in Rs 2,000-crore drugs case

Mumbai:�Former bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni has been named as accused in the sensational Rs 2,000-crore drug bust in Thane city, which had international repercussions and links to foreign cartels. Her husband, Vijaygiri Anadgiri Goswami aka Vicky Goswami alias Vicky, who faces an Interpol notice, too has also been shown wanted in connection with the case involving manufacture of ephedrine. In April 2016, the Thane police conducted raids and seized 18.5 tonne of ephedrine and 2.5 tonne of acetic anhydride totally valued at over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market. �As per the investigations, they are the masterminds and part of the drug racket,� Thane Police commissioner Parambir Singh told reporters. �We have added Mamta�s name in the FIR and are in process of issuing a red corner notice. Earlier, we had issued Red Corner notice for Vicky Goswami,� Singh said. Investigations have revealed that besides the Indian accused, Kenyan, Colombian and Moroccan drug dealers too are involved in the racket. The Thane Police will approach the CBI to facilitate the deportation or extradition of the couple from Kenya. Following the drug haul in Mumbai, Thane and Solapur, a total of 8 people including a Nigerian national have been arrested and a chargesheet has been filed. Seven people including Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami are wanted by the police. The anti-narcotics cell of the Thane police is continuing with the investigation. Among those arrested so far include Manoj Jain, a whole-time director of Avon Lifesciences Ltd. Others arrested include Punit Shring, who was part of the same company and Hardipsingh Gill, who used to help the duo transfer the product from one place to another. The company has a licence to manufacture ephedrine, but it used to hide the actual quantity of manufactured ephedrine and also sent it to other places that would make drugs out of it.