Mamata...Close To 7 RCR

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mamata...(pretty) close to 7 RCR (current PM Houses, 7 Race Course Road)+ 1 to 11 RCR including 7 RCR, behind the diabolic Delhi Gymkhana Club, now resided by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his solitary splendour complete with dhyana, yoga, nirvana, karma, Raj Dharma, mantra uchcharan, yagna etc. Strong rumblings pervade that soon, Mamata Banerjee, currently fully engrossed in rationally administering West Bengal, propping her up nationally as "agla Pradhan Mantri" with the full consent of Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, Captain Amarinder Singh, etc, will zero in on 7 RCR as its resident then "leading the whole country including the BJP, its leaders, its Chief Ministers (if they will be there till then, that is) etc". R

Her own brothers assert, she will continue to be 'persona next door' as now without any 'nose up, head high' attitude. She is not so now also. She will not be so then also, assert her brothers in complete unison.

They are full confident of their "sis" as usual remaining "she next door" as now even while she is the CM of the state. She remains humble, modest, concerned, attached...still not believable for many.

But she is what she is, assert her fans, supporters, observers, she will remain unchanged from now. She will maintain same status quo in Delhi as here in Kolkata, Poschim Bangla. Also, according to them, she will not allow success get into her head at all. Rather, with her multiple prowess, she will succeed in "winning friends all throughout the country and influence them (in her favor) rationally".

According to them, their sister Mamata will cut a new niche for herself setting new precedent that despite being resident of 1 to 7 RCR, she will continue to be "modest moori (puff rice) eating".

Her brothers are: Babun Banerjee, Amit Banerjee, Kali Banerjee, Ajit Banerjee, Ganesh Banerjee, Samir Banerjee, Kartik Banerjee. It be mentioned here that only a few days back, her another brother Ashim Banerjee breathed his last due to COVID-19. Yes, he too held same opinion about his (only) sister Mamata Banerjee.