Mamata writes to PM Modi on shortage of vaccines, medicines and oxygen

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting him to ensure vaccine supplies to enable state in tackling coronavirus cases surge.

The two-page letter mentions that the state is feeling scarcity of medicines like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (Actemera) apart from the dwindling supply of oxygen for emergency patients.

The letter says: "First the vaccine is of top importance. Particularly in our state, and more particularly in metropolitan Kolkata, where the density of population is extremely high, focussed and aggressive vaccination is extremely important. Unfortunately for us, the supply of vaccines from the GoI side has scarce and erratic, which has been negatively affecting our vaccination programmes."

On the supply of medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the letter mentions: "We need 6,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab daily. However, at present only 1,000 vials of Remdesivir is available daily and no fresh supply of Tocilizumab is coming."

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata also broached up the topic at her public meetings on Sunday. She said, "PM Narendra Modi never realised that such a pandemic can have its second wave and that such viruses do not go away before two or more years. If he had started vaccinating people when the situation was under control, some five months ago, it would not have gone to such proportions like today."

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) she said, "I may be misunderstood when I use the word 'outsiders' but I mean to say the goons brought in by the by the BJP before the elections, never got themselves tested. Most of them were symptomatic and spread the virus while campaigning. I have also told the PM before that I'm ready to vaccinate people in Bengal. I need 5.4cr vials (actually 2.7cr vials considering that vaccine doses have to be given twice). He hasn't given us that. I again wrote to him on the shortage of oxygen and medicines. Even the Maharashtra government has written to the Centre on the same issue. Instead, you are busy touring the state campaigning. He is not concerned about saving the nation."

The chief minister said that she is also taking stock of the Covid-19 situation alongside attending public meetings while campaigning. She said that she is ramping up the number of beds to tackle the shortage of beds in hospitals. "We are going to increase 20% more beds from what we did last year. The private hospitals have also been spoken to ramp up facilities. I'm in constant touch with my chief secretary on this, while I'm also attending political meetings," said Mamata.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government formed a 4-member 'Task Force on augmentation of Covid-19 beds in private hospitals/nursing homes' in response to upsurge in cases in state. Sanjay Bansal, secretary, health & family welfare department to chair the task force and act as state nodal officer.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Mamata added, "He is more engrossed in his self-glorification. He does not have medicine to spare for his own countrymen and he is serving vaccines to 80 other nations. He is distributing medicines through party workers in Gujarat, which is absolutely unethical."