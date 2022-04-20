Mamata will get the certificate of 'ex-chief minister' on May 2 : Modi

Asansol: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Mamata Banerjee will get the certificate of 'ex-chief minister' on May 2.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Modi alleged, Mamata Banerjee is against development of Bengal.

The Prime Minister alleged Mamata Banerjee has stood as a wall between West Bengal's people and central welfare schemes, depriving them of benefits.

"In the last 10 years, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of development," he said.

Mr Modi said Centre offered facility of free healthcare up to Rs 5 Lakh, she became a wall. Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too."

"Centre formed law to free Muslim women from triple talaq, she became angry. Centre formed law to free farmers from middlemen, she opposed this,' the PM alleged.

Mr Modi said Bengal wants double engine government and not the one that blocks development.

"Your vote will not just remove TMC from the state, but also mafia raj from Bengal. This is the power of your vote," the PM said.

He said, "This is my first rally after bangla new year. The Trinamool Congress is nervous after four rounds of poll."

"Didi played politics over dead bodies," the Prime Minister said.

He said people used to come here for employment but today people from here are migrating.

"Didi, who speaks of Ma Mati Manush, has spread 'mafia raj' here," the Prime minister commented.

Mr Modi said, "From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass - people from all over India come here to work in such factories. In a way, Asansol is mini India. People from all corners of India are seen here. But the misgovernance of Bengal governments affected Asansol."

—UNI