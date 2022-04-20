Mamata Visits Old Age Home To Inaugurate Durga Puja

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Durga Puja at an old age home Navanir and promised to visit the home again after Durga Puja on Sunday.

Visiting the home has become an annual affair for the chief minister, who is known for her humane touch for the underprivileged.

Thanking the residents of the old age home for voting for her, Mamata assured the elderly all help. Mamata, few days back, had won her election as a legislator from Bhabanipur constituency and the visit was also a thanksgiving gesture from the chief minister.

“Despite the odds, I heard all of you went out to vote. I assure you of all help in any situation. I will visit again during Kali Puja and no one should venture out during the pandemic,” said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress leader had also expressed her hesitance to visit the old age home fearing that her visit might bring in infections.

Mamata also interacted with the residents of the home and enquired about their well-being.

Last year too she visited Navanir in Chetla area and instructed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation chairperson Firhad Hakim to arrange bhog inside the premises so that no one goes out to eat bhog during the pandemic. She also urged the home residents to watch Durga Puja on television and not venture out.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is for everyone and the ‘human’ touch of Mamata is known to everyone.