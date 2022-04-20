Mamata To Head 3rd Front?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mamata Banerjee to head 3rd Front...thanks to Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi... Both Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi led anti-Narendra Modi fronts comprising innumerable leaders (where are the normal, common workers? Or, is it that they are not needed at all?!?) against him will without a slightest thought will catapult Mamata Banerjee as both's undisputed leader without any slightest ruffle lest their very 'mission' of defeating/ousting Modi becomes jeopardised, halted.

Interestingly, revealingly, Mamata Banerjee will 'lead' both of them. Her goal: Reinstall, reinstate, reinforce people's government in the country fulfilling the government by the Indians, of the Indians, for the Indians of all hues constantly 24x7x365. Once 'that' established, that too, firmly, she would 'unite' both the cliques into one 'united' composite unit with a new name. That name is 'not far away' as the very amalgamation of both teams is due to take any moment no sooner than both teams hold their respective conventions separately in the ensuing days. Mentionably, both Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar are already in constant touch with other finalising the nuances of the "new united front" with Mamata Banerjee as its National President. It is being literally done in the truest spirit of "Aaj, Kal Ka Pradhan Mantri Kaisa Ho, Mamata Banerjee Hee Pradhan Mantri Ho".

This is still a closed door development due to be made 'public' as days go by. Both Pawar and Gandhi are extremely wary of the enemies' (?) moves to preempt that before the very birth of the 3rd Front. They do not want the 3rd Front to be still born. In other words, they want the 3rd Front to be long lasting if not permanent. Mamata Banerjee herself is reported to be mentally preparing herself for her National-sojourn and be her ideal 'Indira Gandhi' like.Both Sonia and Pawar are all set to say "Madam", "Mademoiselle", "Madame" et al to Mamata Banerjee under the unanimous banner of 3rd Front.







