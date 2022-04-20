Mamata takes stock of development work in districts ahead of civic polls

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the West Bengal government informed that it is ready to hold municipal elections in Kolkata and Howrah and the rest of the civic bodies to go for elections in phased manner after this, chief minister Mamata Banerjee held administrative meetings in North 24-Parganas and Howrah on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holding the meet with Howrah administration on Thursday, Mamata commented, “Pendency is a dependency. I’m telling everyone to keep a diary if you need to. If you feel like something went wrong when you go to bed at night, write it down. Complete that the very next day.”

Mamata was commenting after her stocktaking in the two districts and she was visibly angry at the lackadaisical attitude of the people involved in the administration. One after another, she checked the state of affairs in allocating land for industry, 100-day work, road and power supply work and other issues.

Laying more emphasis on industries and civic amenities, she was critical of her babus as well as political representatives for the pending government work in the two districts.

Delays in getting approval for land or power supply may hinder industrial growth and push industries away from investing in Bengal, said the chief minister. Mamata said, “We should not forget our goal. We have to help people in every possible way.”

The West Bengal chief minister also once again renewed her wish to carve out Sundarbans out of North 24-Parganas and make it a separate district, at her meet on Wednesday. Mamata gave a push for speedy implementation of governmental work in the North 24-Parganas district. She also directed the district magistrate to appoint 10 skilled workers to oversee faster development in the district.

In this regard she also once again took up the process of making the world’s largest archipelago, Sundarbans, into a separate district. The chief minister also directed the health department and the district administration to take special initiative for the quick transition.

At the meet, the chief minister also announced that the work for providing pure drinking water to all the villages of the state will be completed by 2024. She also gave out dates for the next Duare Sarkar camps, from January 2-10 and January 20-31. The local MLA complained that many private nursing homes in the Basirhat area are not accepting Swasthya sathi (health) cards, contrary to the government’s promise. Taking note of the problem, the chief minister said that licenses of the offending nursing homes will be revoked.

Only time will tell if her suggestions will be taken seriously by the administration but her emphasis on industry after coming to power for a third straight term is similar to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s moves. Bhattacharya too in his later term had laid importance to industry and commented to cut the sluggishness in various departments.