Mamata takes on Modi on fuel price hike

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her own turf on price rise and privatization of government assets. She said the fight in the election is for existence.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee walked on the streets of Siliguri town in north Bengal protesting against the spiraling prices of fuel in India.

Carrying a placard in her hand, she marched ahead amidst a gamut of her women party members and close aides, including MPs Dola Sen, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

While Didi marched in north Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thundered in Kolkata on Sunday.

With the Prime Minister in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked Modi why this hike in fuel prices and what is he doing to bring it under control.

Didi's march on fuel price hike in Siliguri was a people's connect exercise. When the issue is of fuel price hike, it has to be linked to the common man. That's what her message was at Siliguri, when she took to the streets along with thousands of women. Many of her companions were seen wearing posters on their chest and back, with slogans on the issue. The marching women also carried a giant inflated LPG cylinder prototype with the words: "dekho ami barchi mommy" (look I'm growing up, mother).

The ever-rising price rise of diesel, petrol, kerosene and LPG has affected every household, with most of the families having to rejig their monthly budgets. After the rally Mamata roared, "The hike is burning deep holes in the pockets of common man. Today, women, who run the kitchen, are a worried lot. While on one hand the kitchens are running dry, the PM is assuring women of their security. Where is the security for them when their kitchen is on fire?"

Pointing out the irony, she said, "I'm giving free ration to every household, but they have to shell out more than Rs 900 to cook it."

It may have been a symbolic protest on the contentious issue, but her message to the people was loud and clear. While PM Modi said he wants to see real pariborton (change) in Bengal, Mamata taking a dig at the PM statement said, "Poriborton Dilli te hobe (The real change will be at the Centre). Modi and his BJP will lose in all the five other states, which are also going in for assembly polls."

She carried on, "What women's security is he talking about? Look at the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, where the women shudder to be out on the streets after sunset. He calls us tolabaj (extortionists). But look around and see how he is selling off assets like Air India, BSNL, SAIL, defence production to the corporate houses and earning commission from them. He is the biggest extortionist himself."

She said that the fight is of existence (astitvor lodai). If BJP comes to power, they will divide Bengal again and there will be riots as they play divisive politics.

She wowed the audience when she said in Hindi, "Jo hamse takrayega chur chur ho jayega (anyone, who will clash with me will be finished."