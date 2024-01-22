Mamata starts all-faith rally in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee, the dynamic Chief Minister of West Bengal, spearheads the All-Faith Harmony Rally in Kolkata, an inclusive Sanghati March celebrating unity. Amidst diverse religious leaders and party members, Mamata's iconic presence, draped in her signature white and blue cotton sari, resonates as she visits mosques, churches, gurdwaras, symbolizing a collective embrace of different faiths.

Kolkata: Kolkatas streets buzzed with energy on Monday as Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal initiated a rally for interfaith harmony. This event coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya that day. With representatives from backgrounds and members of her political party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by her side Banerjee kicked off the 'Sanghati March' from Hazra More.



Dressed in her white and blue bordered cotton sari, complemented by a shawl around her neck Banerjee warmly greeted onlookers and well wishers along both sides of the route with folded hands.



Before commencing the rally Banerjee performed rituals. Offered prayers at Kolkatas Kalighat temple.



Despite expressing criticism towards BJPs Ram temple event as an election gimmick Banerjee is leading this rally starting from Hazra More. The route includes visits to places of worship representing religions, like mosques, churches and gurdwaras.



The grand finale of this rally is expected to take place at Park Circus Maidan where a massive gathering is anticipated.

