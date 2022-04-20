    Menu
    States & UTs

    Mamata skips Visva-Bharati University's event; TMC claims she received late invite

    April20/ 2022


    Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the Visva-Bharati University centenary celebrations which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that Banerjee received late invite.

    However, the invite by Visva-Bharati University Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty to the Chief Minister is dated December 4.

    The Prime Minister also addressed the event and said Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore.

    Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in