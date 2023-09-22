    Menu
    States & UTs

    Mamata promotes West Bengal as an investment location in Dubai.

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Kolkata: On Friday, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a business meeting in Dubai to promote her state as an investment hotspot.

    Banerjee, speaking at a meeting titled "Dubai understands business, Bengal means business," said that only in West Bengal do 99 percent of the population receive social security.

    Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, was in attendance at the programme, and she extended an invitation to him to participate in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit in November.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Dubai United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Bengal Global Business Summit
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in