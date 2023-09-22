Mamata promotes West Bengal as an investment location in Dubai.

Kolkata: On Friday, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a business meeting in Dubai to promote her state as an investment hotspot.

Banerjee, speaking at a meeting titled "Dubai understands business, Bengal means business," said that only in West Bengal do 99 percent of the population receive social security.

Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, was in attendance at the programme, and she extended an invitation to him to participate in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit in November.—Inputs from Agencies