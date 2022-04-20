Mamata On To Centre, Leaves West Bengal To BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): It is now clear among the West Bengal masses, intellectuals, analysers, researchers, statisticians, debators, political scientists that Mamata "Didi" Banerjee is on to Centre, leaving West Bengal to the BJP or CPI(M)-Congress-CPI-RSP-FB as it may be befitting for the Bengal Janta Janardan. She however will not mind at all if her "baby" Trinamool Congress regains power for the third time in the state for which she is enervating, self-abnegating as always but with her talking points on Central Issues like sky high all round price hike, fuel beyond affordability of the masses etc. She no more is unlike before confining herself in the Bengal issues which are provoking the above to conclude that she now is more Centre-concerned in the true spirit of "Diilli Chalo, Pradhan Mantri Bano, Desh Samhalo, Rashtriya Neta Bano".



Back in Delhi: It is reliably understood, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, decades old "guardian", "matriarch", "protector" (from her late husband Rajiv Gandhi's time) to Mamta Banerjee has all along since then been protecting her as a matriarch (rarest of rare phenomenon from Sonia Gandhi) so that in the ensuing years --- like now --- she becomes tailor made national leader and a household name in the whole country up to village level in every nook and corner of the country without any hitch at all.

According to Sonia Gandhi-confidantes, she now will prop up Mamata toward that day in day out so that before 2024, she is as easily recognised in Medak-village to Saurashtra-hamlet to Kashmir-POK to Sikkim-hamlet as in her home state Poscheem Bangla or West Bengal. Also, she would be engaged in intensifying her present efforts --- tacit still perhaps --- of uniting Bangladesh with West Bengal.

At the same time, she (Mamata Banerjee) will be imparting grass root tips to Rahul, Priyanka, Rehan, Maira, Robert Vadra on "How To Win All & Influence All In Their Favour 24x7x365" so that in no way, they ever think of dissociating with them and the Congress. It is extremely reliably understood that the would-be above pupils are too eager to take power-achieving lessons from Mamata Banerjee, seen by them as 'real grass root leader for all, by all, of all, for all occassions, for all times as she is always synonymous with the masses of all hues of all kind.

She is thus always capable to give them valuable tips to them on how to be "leader for all seasons, for all". Also how to become household name all throughout the country.

As for her own 'national achievement's, she will be surely Dy PM under the above as PM.

Viva Mamata...Real Prima Donna.